Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,896 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $82,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $462.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.