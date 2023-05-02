Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,726 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $72,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

