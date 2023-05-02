Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,971 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $66,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

