Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,336 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Republic Services worth $69,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

NYSE:RSG opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

