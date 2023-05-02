Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 281,580 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $67,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

