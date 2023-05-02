Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $67,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,811,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

