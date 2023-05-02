Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $84,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $206.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

