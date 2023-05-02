Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $75,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.