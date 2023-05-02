Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.96 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $65,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

NYSE:MCK opened at $354.01 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

