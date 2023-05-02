Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $71.08 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $71,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Shell by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 70,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

