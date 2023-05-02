Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $82.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $82,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

