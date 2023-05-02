Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.34 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BCE worth $86,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

