Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 58,336 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Prudential Financial worth $80,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NYSE PRU opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $111.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

