Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,093 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $64,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

