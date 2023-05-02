Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

