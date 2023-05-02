Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $71,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $722.01 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.82.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

