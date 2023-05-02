Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $85,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

