Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 127,245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.34% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $86,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.