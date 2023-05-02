Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,310 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Ares Management worth $68,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.3 %

ARES stock opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

