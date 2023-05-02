Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,929 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $64,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after acquiring an additional 482,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

