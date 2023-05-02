EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

