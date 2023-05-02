EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $279.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $323.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.38 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.