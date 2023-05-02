Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.68. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

