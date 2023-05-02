Equinix (EQIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $6.96 per share for the quarter. Equinix has set its FY 2023 guidance at $30.79-$31.64 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $722.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $698.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.75. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

