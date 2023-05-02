Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Navient Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

NAVI stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

