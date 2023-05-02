Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

CP stock opened at C$107.40 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.42 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

