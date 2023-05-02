Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.