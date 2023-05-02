Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Hershey Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.13.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $276.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

