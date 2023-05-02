Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $922.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,172 shares of company stock worth $320,195 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

