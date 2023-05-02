Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of GILD opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

