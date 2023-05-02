Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 292,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,415,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 327,869 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

