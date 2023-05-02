Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $276.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETTYF. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

