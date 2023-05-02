Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

