Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.96 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock opened at $380.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.66.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

