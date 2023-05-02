Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

