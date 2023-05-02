Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

