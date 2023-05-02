Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

