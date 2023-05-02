Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fastly Stock Down 0.3 %

FSLY stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 98,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

