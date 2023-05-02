Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 187.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $65,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.