Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE:RACE opened at $279.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $286.61.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

