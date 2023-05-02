F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Head-To-Head Survey

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. F&G Annuities & Life has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. F&G Annuities & Life is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for F&G Annuities & Life and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00 AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than AIA Group.

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $2.23 billion 1.04 $481.00 million N/A N/A AIA Group $19.11 billion 6.64 $282.00 million N/A N/A

F&G Annuities & Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIA Group.

Profitability

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About AIA Group

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company sells its products through a network of agents and partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.