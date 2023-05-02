Financial Analysis: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 2 5 4 1 2.33 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $116.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 7.61% 2.34% 1.03% Elme Communities -12.32% -2.09% -1.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Elme Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.69 billion 6.02 $377.68 million $1.11 87.32 Elme Communities $209.38 million 7.18 -$30.87 million ($0.30) -57.13

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 439.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Elme Communities on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Elme Communities

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.