First Capital Realty (FCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCR shares. National Bank Financial raised First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

