First Capital Realty (FCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
