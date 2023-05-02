First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.