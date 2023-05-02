First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,625,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,777.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 468,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 443,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after buying an additional 352,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

