FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FE opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,976,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
