FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,976,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 182,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

