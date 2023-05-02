Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $63,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.