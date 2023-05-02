Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $209.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.50. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

