Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flex Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Flex has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

