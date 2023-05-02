Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.